#PizzaFest – Nairobi’s annual Pizza Festival begins on September 29th with over 60 participating restaurants

Written by Sam Kariuki

Photos By: Jackson Mnyamwezi

In a year filled with politics, #Pizzafest comes as a much-needed respite. Thank God for the third annual Nairobi Pizza Festival.

Ever seen those couples that look like a match made in heaven? Pizza and cold beer is one of those couples.

The venue for this year’s, and the third annual Nairobi Pizza Festival, launch was the picturesque gem that is J’s kitchen, hidden away on Muthangari Drive.

Lovers of good food and members of the fourth estate were treated to an evening of mouth-watering pizzas, games, a never-ending stream of palatable cocktails and crispy cold beers.

mVisa and Eatout Kenya

mVisa has partnered with EatOut Kenya this year, to tantalize your taste buds with an array of mouth-watering pizzas available in over 60 different restaurants within Nairobi and Mombasa too. Visa and Eatout also partnered for this year’s Burger Fest.

The festival will run from September 29th to October 8th. Prepare to dine at some world-class restaurants and enjoy two pizzas for the price of one.

That’s not all, mVisa is rewarding those that pay for their 2 for 1 pizza using the newly launched mobile payment mode with two free drinks.

How can I participate in this year’s #Pizzafest?

All you have to do is go to the App Store or Google play store, download your free EatOut App, download your Pizza Passport and present it to the participating outlet. Buy your pizza and get the second one free.

mVisa and Turkish Airlines will also be giving all diners a chance to win a trip to Rome, the Eternal City in the heart of Italy and the home of pizza. To stand a chance to win, diners simply need to use mVisa on their bank app at any participating restaurant during the festival.

Frequently Asked Questions about #PizzaFest as answered by EatOut Kenya (FAQs)

How do I get my Pizza Passport?

This year, we’re switching things up a bit. Simply download our free EatOut app, sign in and

access your free Pizza Passport.

I want to go to the restaurant with a group. Do each of us need our own Pizza Passports?

No. Your entire group is welcome to enjoy 2 for 1 pizzas as long as one of you presents your

Pizza Passport.

If some people in my group want to order off of the regular menu and not take part in the

pizza offer, is that okay?

Yes! The a la carte menu will also be available to all patrons. The 2 for 1 promotion will only

apply to pizza

Can I get the 2 for 1 offer on delivery?

Some outlets will offer 2 for 1 on delivery. We advise you to call the restaurant beforehand

to confirm.

Are you as excited for September 29th as we are?

For more information on Nairobi Pizza Festival and participating outlets,visit: www.nairobipizzafestival.com