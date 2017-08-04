Nick Mutuma set to feature on second season of miniseries ‘This Is It’

Celebrated Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma is set to star on the upcoming second season of the two part Kenyan-Nigerian miniseries This Is It.

Cast as Tomide, he stars alongside Nigerian actress Chiagoziem Nwakanma as Dede. The romantic comedy drama mini-series directed by LowlaDee – (Dolapo Adeleke) follows the first year journey of the young, clueless newlyweds Tomide and Dede.

Ahead of the premier of the new season, LolwaDee (Dolapo Adeleke), the Director of the show said, “We are excited to be working on this new season. Expect more drama, romance but above all entertainment,” adding, “Working with one of Kenya’s finest TV act Nick Mutuma on this project has been very instrumental in the growth of the show both in Kenya and Nigeria and Africa as well.”

Nick is excited to be part of the new season. He says, “Being part of this mini-series has been a blessing.

The audiences has grown with us (Tomide and Dede) and we are thankful for the overwhelming support. Watch out for the new season is going to be pure entertainment!”

While season one documented the first 6 months of their newlyweds Dede and Tomide, this second and final season of the mini-series will focus on the last six months of their first year narrating their journey through settling in a new life faced with random unexpected everyday issues.

The show will also feature guest appearances by Joyce Maina (Kenya), Olumide Oworu (Nigeria), Jemima Osunde (Nigeria) and 53 extra’s Ozy Agu.

This Is It Season 2 will air on LowlaDee TV’s YouTube channel from September for up to 10 weeks.

Earlier in the year, the first season of the show was been picked by Kenya’s NTV Kenya and aired on a weekly basis

Tell Us What You Think