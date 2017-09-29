From Sheila Mwanyigha to the band BeCa, Willy Collins is the go-to MUA ( Make-Up Artist) for make-up looks that turn heads.

Willy Collins Mbogo is comparable to a painter, his canvas is every beautiful face that sits in his chair and his paint is make-up. In this digital age, where all his work is posted online, the art that he creates is as appealing as da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. His career began at KTN in 2014 and he hasn’t looked back since.

Collins has been an MUA for the last four years and his star is only rising. Early this year, he was nominated by the Kenya Fashion Awards for Make-Up Artist of the Year. The awards gala will take place next week on October 7th.

I’m a subtle narcissist. I love almost every look I do.

Would it be right to call you a celebrity make-up artist?

I have no issue with the term Celebrity MUA. It’s true that the majority of my client base are celebrities but that doesn’t mean I only pick up my phone when celebrities call.

What are some of the looks you’ve done that you are most proud of?

It’s difficult to pick a favourite look because I’m a subtle narcissist. I love almost every look I do. I mean there is always room for improvement but I won’t let a client leave if I’m not satisfied with the look, even if they are okay with it as it is.

Do you have a signature look? How would you describe it?

My signature look is a coloured waterline. I have grown to dislike a plain lower lash line. I usually use black Blue-green or white waterproof pencils to draw attention away from the bags under the eyes which most clients are insecure about.

I meet amazing women in my line of work. I learn something new from every client.

Who do you look up to in the make-up industry, whether here or abroad?

This keeps changing but I am currently loving Samer Khouzami.

What do you love most about working as an MUA?

I meet amazing women. By the way, all of my clients are smart. I get to learn something new from every client. Maybe this is why I keep postponing my return to school.

Describe the worst experience you’ve had being an MUA?

I once showed up to a client’s house and it was so cold my hands were shaking. I could not stick the lashes on her, she had to do it herself. Luckily for me, she still paid me. (Smiles)

Pairing bold lips and bold eyes is a no-no. Pick a struggle!

What’s your most trusted make-up brand?

MAC, only because I’ve had training with them and I understand how their products work on various skin types.

In your opinion what are some of the mistakes that Kenyan women make when doing their own make-up?

There are several. One of them is using foundation and skipping the powder. It (the foundation) sweats off faster when the powder isn’t used to set it. The second one is drawing on imbalanced wings. Please don’t do wings anymore. Go back to your old eyeliner style; it’s easier. The third is pairing bold lips and bold eyes. Pick a struggle!

Do you have any beauty tips you’d like to share with us?

At age 25 switch to anti-wrinkle creams. (Smiles)

What make-up products should be a staple in every woman’s purse?

Tinted lip gloss, blot powder, mascara and brow pencil.

You can follow or book an appointment with Willy Collins on Instagram.