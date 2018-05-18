Lillian Omollo, Richard Ndubai step down over NYS scandal

Principal Secretary responsible for NYS Ms. Lillian Mbogo Omollo and the NYS Director General Richard Ndubai have stepped aside to pave way for investigations into the NYS saga.

The development has come in the wake of public outcry over revelations of the theft 10.5 billion shillings from NYS, the second such scandal in less than four years.

The two have stepped aside for a period of three months.

This paves way for investigations into the latest scandal to rock the NYS.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Head of State said he had accepted the offer by the two officers to leave office to pave way for investigations.

The statement further says the President expects public officials directly implicated in the scandal to act according to the code of ethics and step aside to allow for investigations, because of their roles as the officers directly responsible for the functions of the NYS.

The scandal is a slap in the face of recent efforts by the Jubilee government to clamp down on corruption.

The Head of State in his state of the Nation address, reiterated the Jubilee government would not tolerate corruption.

Investigative agencies have over the past few weeks been investigating payments at the National Youth Service (NYS), with a view to ascertain whether they were made following the correct procedures; and whether there was any fraud committed in the processes.

This is the second major scandal that has been unearthed in the NYS.

In 2015, then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru stepped aside, urging the Head of State to accord her lighter duties, after a scandal in which 791 million shillings was lost.

