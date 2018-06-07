Livestock traders call for quick infrastructure restoration

Livestock traders in Garissa County are calling on the national government to move with speed and restore infrastructure destroyed by recent floods experienced in the region.

Traders say poor infrastructure has negatively impacted their businesses due to limited movement.

The Livestock Marketing Council Chair Dubat Amey says movement of livestock from Mandera to Garrissa market has stalled due to the impassable roads that were destroyed by floods.

Amey says the economy of the region that greatly depends on livestock has been adversely affected as livestock traders cannot move their animals to various markets within the region.

A spot check at the Garissa livestock market showed that the number of animals had drastically dropped.

Charles Mwangi, a donkey trader from Naivasha says in normal market days, he would purchase up to 70 donkeys but due to poor roads, he can hardly get 15 donkeys.

Truck owners have also decried lack of business at the market. It is however not just traders who have borne the brunt of destroyed infrastructure.

Patients requiring specialized treatment are also unable to access medical facilities due to the poor state of the roads.

The Garissa livestock market is one the largest in East and Central Africa.

It serves the three counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera, as well as the Southern Gedo region of war torn Somalia.