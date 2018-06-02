Loan defaulters’ killing financial institutions in Kenya

Financial institutions all over the world are crippled by people who secure loans but fail to repay them, Thika West Sub-County Deputy Director of Coop Development Catherine Mbuki has said.

Speaking to members of Urithi Premier Sacco in Thika, Mbuki said defaulters had led to the collapse of many Saccos in the country.

“This is a very serious illness. Be it bank, Sacco or micro-finance, they all collapse due to loan defaulters,” she said.

She said last year had its own challenges but that should not be an excuse. “But we can be stuck there sing about those challenges. Instead we should pay loan to avert going under,” Mbuki said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



She said no right thinking member had joined Sacco anticipating collapse adding that if all those who had taken loans surfaced the same and interest, dividend would shoot and while the Sacco expanded/grew.

“If you pay loan and interests in time, next year you will pocket a better dividend,” the coop boss said.

She said apart from dragging the Sacco backwards, defaulters also led to low dividend and deposits interest rate. And in order for the Sacco to succeed a lot every stakeholder should play his/her part.

Mbuki said some Saccos got registered but ended up being dormant and when you ask why the Saccos failed, you are told its because members took loans but escaped without paying back.

“But these days even if you go to hiding you will be cornered because these are ways of doing so. “CRB is one of the mechanism, she said.

“You will be caught up since even ups is a member of CRB,” noted Mbuki.

She however said that it wasn’t in the interest of any Sacco/financial institution to take members/client to CRB. This can be avoided if people paid loans.

“Don’t go saying that we have been told that we shall be taken to CRB, say you have been requested to surface loan and interest”, Mbuki told the members.

She said it was in vain for a Sacco to have a good and attractive name but had no money. Such a sacco is dead, she said.

“It’s dead because members are not repaying loan. It’s only a name,” the Coop Director said. Mbuki said from the audit report ups was destined to the sky. “If you fully support ups, it has the stamina, strategy prospect of being a very strong Sacco even in the next 50 years,” Mbuki said.

Speaking during the event, Urithi Housing Cooperative Society Limited Chairman Samuel Maina said UPS was raring to go.