10 admitted in suspected cholera outbreak in Rongai

10 police officers are hospitalised in Rongai after showing cholera symptoms.

Health Officials on Sunday said the officers were part of a team that was camping at the Multimedia University.

The victims started to complain of stomach pain and diarrhea before they were rushed to Sinai Hospital where they are admitted.

Nairobi governor Sunday in a statement confirmed the incident saying the oficers are quarantined at the hospital awaiting confirmatory tests.

“Ten adults housed at the Multimedia University were yesterday taken ill with severe abdominal upset and diarrhea, and are currently admitted at Sinai Hospital in Rongai, Kajiado County. Rapid diagnostic tests for cholera have been done on the ten and found positive. All are quarantined at the said hospital awaiting confirmatory tests”, he said.

The governor said they have dispatched a disease surveillance team, public health officers and health promotion officers to the sites to investigate the causes of the outbreak and also the state of the sick.

“So far there is no cause for alarm as the situation is under control. I will be sharing with you updates,” he assured.

Kenya has been experiencing waves of the Cholera outbreak since May.

Cholera outbreak has been reported in 12 counties with Nairobi and Garissa the worst hit.

On June 4, several guests and Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich and Adan Mohammed attending a conference in Nairobi were admitted in suspected case of Cholera.

The Ministry of Health however denied the claims that anyone had contracted the disease, with the Cabinet Secretary for Health Cleopa Mailu saying tests indicated food poisoning.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholera.

Most of those infected will have no or mild symptoms but, in severe cases, the disease can kill within hours if left untreated.

Symptoms of cholera infection may include:

Diarrhea . Cholera-related diarrhea comes on suddenly and may quickly cause dangerous fluid loss — as much as a quart (about 1 liter) an hour. Diarrhea due to cholera often has a pale, milky appearance that resembles water in which rice has been rinsed (rice-water stool).

. Cholera-related diarrhea comes on suddenly and may quickly cause dangerous fluid loss — as much as a quart (about 1 liter) an hour. Diarrhea due to cholera often has a pale, milky appearance that resembles water in which rice has been rinsed (rice-water stool). Nausea and vomiting. Occurring especially in the early stages of cholera, vomiting may persist for hours at a time.

Occurring especially in the early stages of cholera, vomiting may persist for hours at a time. Dehydration Dehydration can develop within hours after the onset of cholera symptoms. Depending on how many body fluids have been lost, dehydration can range from mild to severe. A loss of 10 percent or more of total body weight indicates severe dehydration. Signs and symptoms of cholera dehydration include irritability, lethargy, sunken eyes, a dry mouth, extreme thirst, dry and shriveled skin that’s slow to bounce back when pinched into a fold, little or no urine output, low blood pressure, and an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia).

Dehydration may lead to a rapid loss of minerals in your blood (electrolytes) that maintain the balance of fluids in your body. This is called an electrolyte imbalance.