Over 10 drivers arrested for drunk driving

Over 10 drivers spent the night in police custody after they were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol along the busy Mombasa-Malindi highway.

There was drama in some instances with some drivers refusing to follow instructions in attempt to evade arrest.

The arrests coming as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other stakeholders intensified their crackdown on those flouting traffic regulations.

Some being too sure of spending the night in custody and spoiling their Christmas mood, they decided to take on their heels, leaving behind their cars.

NTSA Deputy Director in charge of operations and Safety enforcement Hared Adan promises to continue with the exercise in a bid to sanitize the roads during the festive season.

In Thika town, NTSA officials made and impromptu visit to some of the Matatu Saccos to ascertain the status of Matatus ferrying passengers upcountry for the festive season.

A number of the PSVs were found to be defective with NTSA Thika Regional Manager John Parteroi calling on the operators to observe traffic rules following a series of fatal accidents that have claimed the lives of over 180 people in three weeks.

Thika Deputy County Commissioner Tom Ajere who accompanied the team assured residents that security had been beefed up within the town promising to enhance police patrols to allow Thika residents enjoy Christmas holiday.

In Meru, County Base Commander Vincent Okoth has warned drivers against drunk driving, overlapping and obstruction which are the leading cause of traffic jams and accidents in Meru town.

However in Kitui, Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Nguna was reading from a different script, blaming corrupt traffic police and NTSA officers for the increased cases of road carnage.

The legislator says PSV operators have continued breaking traffic laws under the watchful eyes of traffic police and NTSA.

He made the remarks at Katoteni village in Mwingi West during the burial of the driver of the KINATWA SACCO Matatu which was involved in accident that killed more than 16 people along Thika-Garissa highway a week ago.