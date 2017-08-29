10 killed in Tana River road accident

At least 10 people have lost their lives in a grisly road accident along Bangal road in Tana River County.

The Tuesday morning accident occurred after a bus they were travelling in collided head on with an oncoming lorry at around 3 am, according to Tana River OCPD, Walter Aliwa.

He said the bus belonging to Sabrin Company was travelling from Wajir to Nairobi when it collided with the lorry at Bangal, between Mwingi and Garissa.

Wajir East Deputy County commissioner, Solomon Komen, also confirmed that eight people died on the spot while seven were critically injured.

The injured were rushed to the Garissa referral hospital where they were given first aid and referred to private hospitals within the town.

Addressing the press at the hospital, Garissa county referral hospital nursing officer in charge Hassan Abdullahi Ahamed said that they received 10 bodies of five adults and five children.

Three siblings aged seven, four and eight months respectively perished in the accident. Their mother is in critical condition.

According to the survivors, the bus whose actual number of passengers could not be established collided head on with lorry that was using the wrong lane to avoid a section of the road had been closed for repairs.

Relatives jammed the referral hospital on receiving the news of the accident and police had to be called in to control the surging crowd.

Hassan said that out of the 30 who were injured, five who were in critical condition and have been referred to Kenyatta national hospital for specialised treatment.

“As you are aware due to the ongoing nurses strike, all the wards are closed. we could not make any admissions because there are no nurses,” said Hassan.

He added: “The moment we finish stabilising the injured, it is upon their relatives to decide where they wish to take them for further treatment and management,”.