11,155 polling stations lack network

11,155 out of 40,883 polling stations nationwide lack mobile telephony network coverage to electronically relay results to the national tallying center at Bomas of Kenya.

According to the electoral body (IEBC) presiding officers will move to areas with strong signal or use Satellite phones to transmit results.

However, the commission has asserted that electronic transmission of results is still intact and apart from presiding officers moving to the nearest points where the network is enabled.

IEBC has provided satellite devices in all the 290 constituency tallying centers across the country to enhance transmission rate.

The most affected counties include Kisii with 922 polling stations without network followed by Homabay with 892 while Siaya and Kisumu follow closely with over 500 stations without coverage.

Nairobi and Mombsa are the only counties with full network coverage.

According to IEBC, coverage is supported by the three main mobile networks in the country.

In June, a three-Judge bench of the Appellate Court upheld a lower court ruling that presidential election results as announced at the constituency level are final and thus transmission of results to the national tallying center at Bomas remains paramount.

The commission says its all systems go for the August elections set for this Tuesday.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said distribution of election materials will be completed Monday.

Helicopters will be used to materials to Garissa, Mandera and Turkana.

“Our offices across the country are going through their checklists to ensure they have all the materials they need for the general elections” he said.

Reporting by Kennedy Epalat and Margaret Kalekye