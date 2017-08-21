12th Parliament convenes not later than Sept 7: Sialai

The 12th Parliament shall convene not later than September 7 this year National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai says.

In an advertisement appearing in Monday’s newspapers, Sialai said traditionally, the date of the first sitting of any Parliament after a General Election is usually determined by the President and should not be more than thirty days after the election.

During the inaugural sitting of the 12th Parliament, the only business slated to take place is the swearing-in of the MPs and election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

On Friday, IEBC published the names of 47 Governors and their deputies, as well as 47 Senators and 47 County Woman Representatives giving them the green light to assume office.

A parliamentary election was not held in Kitutu Chache South following the death of the Jubilee candidate two weeks to the poll. IEBC postponed the election to a later date.

Elsewhere, followers of Akorino religion across the country yesterday joined hands in celebrating the election of the First ‘Mukorino’ MP, Eric Muchangi, who will represent the people of Runyenjes constituency in the National assembly for the next five years.

The followers led by Muchangi and various Akorino Gospel singers traversed the constituency thanking the people of Runyenjes for their decision, exuding confidence that the new MP will represent the interests of the Akorino community in the country.

Bishop Gideon Munyi of African Church of the Holy Spirit who led several bishops in a thanksgiving ceremony said they will support the MP elect and ensure that he fulfills his manifesto to the people of Runyejes as well as represent all the Akorino members in the country.