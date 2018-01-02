More than 20 people hospitalized after a road accident in Mwingi

More than 20 people have been hospitalized at Mwingi level 4 Hospital having suffered injuries after an accident involving a bus that occurred in Mwingi Tuesday morning.

The accident comes mere hours after officers from the embattled National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) conducted a crackdown on the Thika-Mwingi-Garissa highway, in an attempt to nab any public service vehicles flouting the night travel ban.

This amid calls for the authority to be disbanded

The accident happened at Kanginga, just a kilometre from Mwingi Town after the brakes of the TransCounty bus services vehicle failed and the bus lost control and crashed on one side of the road.

According to survivors of the accident, the bus was faulty but the driver ignored calls by passengers to have the bus checked.

Fortunately, no death has so far been reported despite some passengers having have suffered severe injuries.

Wiper Nominated MCA Colleta Kimanzi castigated the police for allowing a faulty bus to operate without taking action, calling transport agencies to take drastic measures in order to curb the increased number of road accidents happening daily on Kenyan roads.

Elsewhere, a bodaboda operator was killed following a collision between his motorcycle and a truck near the Salt Lick hotel in Voi.

Eyewitnesses state that the motorcyclist had been riding recklessly leading to the crash, with the truck driver unsuccessfully attempting to avoid the oncoming motorcycle and ending up overturning his truck.

The driver was shaken but luckily escaped with minor injuries.

The security team arrived at the scene to control public which was allegedly planning to steal the lorry’s cargo of energy drinks.

