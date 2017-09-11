2014 tetanus vaccine may render women infertile, claims Raila

NASA Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga now claims that the 2014 countrywide tetanus vaccination was a deliberate move to render young women infertile.

Raila says his allegations are backed by scientific research from four institutions that found the vaccine unfit for use.

In supporting the Catholic Church sustained opposition to the vaccine, Raila claims medical research indicates that thousands of women aged between 14-49 years will be rendered infertile if no medical procedures are done to reverse the damage.

In 2014 the government through the ministry of health rolled out the countrywide tetanus vaccination program amid vehement opposition by the Catholic Church.

The Church argued that the vaccine contained traces of substances that were capable of rendering women infertile, a stand Raila now supports.

Raila now wants an extensive audit of the program to assess the damage.

NASA has in the meantime rubbished claims that an Odinga Presidency would be burdened by NASA’s inferior numbers in Parliament.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said even former US president Barrack Obama was elected and didn’t have a majority in the Congress.

Wetangula maintains that NASA MPs will skip tomorrow’s sitting of Parliament saying President Uhuru Kenyatta shouldn’t have called for the sitting in the first place.

He argues that Uhuru exercises limited power, and has no power to convene the sitting.