24 IEBC officials to be sued over poll-related offences

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko says his office is currently prosecuting 70 poll related cases involving 85 individuals.

In a statement Friday, Tobiko said among those to be prosecuted are 24 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.

Kenyans went to the polls on last week-August 8th to pick a new President.

Another 59 individuals Tobiko is prosecuting are non-IEBC officials while two are politicians.

The poll-related offences range from bribery, failure to perform official duty, illegal possession of ballot papers, impersonation, and murder.

Tobiko said 17 of the cases involve bribery allegations, 19 are failure to perform official duty and only one is a murder case. Some 20 other individuals are facing charges classified as “others” in the report, without further details.

Both Tobiko’s office and the Judiciary had before the General Election said they were well prepared to handle poll-related cases.

In March this year, Tobiko named 105 Prosecutors who he mandated to handle election offences.

He also accorded the team with a full-fledged secretariat and a 24-hour call centre.

The officers were appointed to handle electoral offences, hate speech and incitement to violence cases.

Elsewhere, Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating at least 28 deaths following last week’s protests that broke out after announcement of the presidential results.

IPOA officials say investigators have already attended the autopsies of a young girl and a baby allegedly killed by the police.

IPOA Chair Macharia Njeru said the authority is fast-tracking investigations of all deaths and injuries attributed to the police following the elections

“Investigation teams have already started work,” Njeru said. “All the post mortems that are being carried out on anybody who may have died … we are attending.”

Njeru declined to give a total, saying they were still gathering details.