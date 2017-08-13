8 dead in grisly Meru road accident

Eight people were killed and several others injured after the Matatu they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry at Ng’onyi area in Imenti north along the Meru-Nairobi road on Saturday.

According to an eyewitness the driver of the ill-fated matatu lost control while trying to overtake a boda boda rider.

Confirming the incident Red Cross Central and Eastern manager Gitonga Mugambi said the matatu was heading to a dowry presentation ceremony in Chuka.

Those injured were rushed to Meru general hospital. The accident occurred 25 kilometers from Meru town.

Imenti North MP elect, Rahim Dawood who visited the accident scene said he would ensure bumps are erected at the spot to stop further loss of lives in the area that he said is a black spot.

By Micheal Njuguna

