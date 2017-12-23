8 perish in Nairobi-Mombasa highway accident

The bane of road carnage persists following the death of eight people while scores others are nursing injuries in separate accidents along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Seven people enroute to a burial, died on the spot at Kalimbini area near Sultan Hamud when the hearse they were travelling in collided head on with an oncoming trailer.

In a separate incident one person died in Kiunduani Makueni County when a lorry collided head on with a pick-up.

Mourners who were on their way to a funeral, did not live to bury their kin after the hearse they were travelling in collided head on with a trailer which is reported to have been overtaking killing them on the spot.

The accident that took place in Sultan Hamud along the Nairobi Mombasa highway left seven people dead while the injured were rushed to various hospitals for treatment.

Several kilometers away, another tragic accident that left one person dead at Kiunduani Makueni County.

Five other occupants were injured in the accident involving a lorry and a pick-up.

The latest incident coming as the National Transport and Safety Authority has cautioned road users to remain vigilant.

This month alone over 180 people have died due to road accidents.