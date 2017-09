A record 338 election petitions filed

A record 338 petitions arising from the August 8th polls have been filed in various courts nationwide.

A document to court registrars and their deputies shows most seats targeted in the petitions are held by Jubilee.

The petitioners who lost the August polls vied under NASA parties or those allied to Jubilee. 34 petitions have been filed against winners of the gubernatorial races.

A record 15 petitions have been filed against Senators of Garissa, Homa Bay, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Meru, Narok, Trans Nzoia and Wajir among others.

12 people have also filed High Court petitions to challenge the election of woman representatives and 98 petitions have been filed for the position of the Member of Parliament.

129 petitions have been filed against MCAs.

Nairobi County accounts for the highest number of petitions .

The petitioners say the poll was marred by irregularities and should be nullified for fresh elections to be held.

According to the Judiciary, election petitions challenging the county and parliamentary posts will be determined within 6 months from the date of filing.

Election petitions for the position of Member of the County Assembly will be handled by Magistrates while the rest will be heard by the High Court.

The table below is an overview of the election petitions so far filed:

COURT Electoral Area No Supreme Court 1 Total 1 HIGH COURT Position Court where petition is filed Electoral Area No. Governor Busia Busia County 1 Embu Embu County 1 Garissa Garissa County 2 Wajir County Garsen Tana River County 1 Homabay Homabay County 1 Kajiado Kajiado County 1 Kericho Bomet County 1 Kerugoya Kirinyaga County 1 Kisii (2 different petitioners) Kisii County 2 Kisii County Kisii Migori County 1 Kisumu Kisumu County 1 Kitale Trans Nzoia County 1 Kitui Kitui County 1 Lodwar Turkana County 1 Machakos Machakos County 1 Malindi Lamu County 3 Kilifi County (2) Meru Meru County 1 Milimani Mandera County 4 Marsabit County Nairobi County Wajir County Mombasa Kwale County 2 Mombasa County Nanyuki Laikipia County 2 Samburu County Narok Narok County 1 Nyamira Nyamira County 1 Siaya Siaya County 1 Vihiga Vihiga County 1 Voi Taita Taveta County 1 Total for Governor (34) Member of National Assembly Bungoma Kabuchai Constituency 4 Kimilili Constituency Sirisia Constituency Webuye West Constituency Busia Budalangi Constituency 3 Teso North Constituency Teso South Constituency Eldoret Nandi Hills Constituency 2 Marakwet East Constituency Embu Manyatta Constituency 2 Mbeere South Constituency Garissa Dadaab Constituency 4 Tarbaj Constituency Wajir East Constituency Wajir West Constituency Kabarnet Baringo North Constituency 2 Eldama Ravinne Constituency Kajiado Kajiado West Constituency 1 Kakamega Butere Constituency (2 different petitioners) 12 Ikolomani Constituency Khwisero Constituency Likuyani Constituency Luanda Constituency Malava Constituency Mumias East Constituency Navakholo Constituency Shinyalu Constituency (2) Vihiga Constituency Kapenguria Kacheliba Constituency 2 Pokot South Constituency Kiambu Gatundu North Constituency 2 Kabete Constituency Kisii Bomachoge Borabu Constituency 8 Bomachoge Chache Constituency Bonchari Constituency Kitutu Chache North Constituency Nyaribari Chache Constituency (2 different petitioners) Nyaribari Masaba Constituency South Mugirango Constituency Kitui Kitui East Constituency 3 Kitui South Constituency Mwingi North Constituency Kitale Endebbes Constituency 2 Saboti Constituency Lodwar Turkana East Constituency 4 Turkana North Constituency Turkana South Constituency Turkana West Constituency Machakos Machakos Town Constituency 2 Yatta Constituency Makueni Kibwezi East Constituency 1 Malindi Ganze Constituency 8 Kaloleni Constituency Kilifi North Constituency Kilifi South Constituency Lamu West Constituency Magarini Constituency Malindi Constituency Rabai Constituency Migori Nyatike Constituency 2 Suna West Constituency Milimani Embakasi Central Constituency 13 Embakasi East Constituency Embakasi North Constituency Embakasi South Constituency Embakasi West Constituency Garissa Township Constituency Kamukunji Constituency Mandera East Constituency (2 different petitioners) Mandera North Constituency Ruaraka Constituency Starehe Constituency Lang’ata Constituency Meru Buuri Constituency 4 Igembe Central Constituency Imenti North Constituency Isiolo South Constituency Mombasa Changamwe Constituency 5 Jomvu Constituency Kisauni Constituency Likoni Constituency Nyali Constituency Murang’a Kandara Constituency 1 Nakuru Nakuru Town West Constituency 1 Narok Emurua Dikirr Constituency 3 Kilgoris Constituency Narok West Constituency Nyamira West Mugirango Constituency 2 Kitutu Masaba Constituency Nyeri Mathira Constituency 2 Tetu Constituency Siaya Ugenya Constituency 2 Gem Constituency Voi Taita Taveta Constituency 1 Total for MP (98) Senate Homabay Homabay County 1 Kakamega Kakamega County 1 Kerugoya Kirinyaga County (2 separate petitioners) 2 Kisii Kisii County 1 Kitale Trans Nzoia County 1 Machakos Machakos County 1 Malindi Kilifi County 2 Lamu County Meru Meru County 1 Milimani Garissa County 4 Mandera County Wajir County (2) Narok Narok County 1 Total for Senate(15) County Women Representatives to the National Assembly Garissa Garissa County 2 Wajir County Kisii Kisii County 1 Kisumu Kisumu County 1 Kitale Trans Nzoia County 1 Lodwar Turkana County 1 Malindi Kilifi County 1 Migori Migori County 1 Milimani Marsabit County 1 Mombasa Kwale County 2 Mombasa County Siaya Siaya County 1 Total for Women’s Rep (12) TOTAL 159 Party List Petitions (filed at High Court) Electoral Area Busia Busia County 1 Kapenguria West Pokot County 2 Kisumu Kisumu County 1 Milimani Nairobi County 2 Narok Narok County 1 Total 7 TOTAL FILED AT HIGH COURT 166 MAGISTRATE COURTS Position Court Electoral Area No. Member of the County Assembly Bungoma Bukusu Ward 5 Khalaba Ward Kimilili ward Lwandanyi Ward Township Ward Busia Agenga-Nanguba 9 Amukura Central Ward Bukhayo Central Ward (2) Bukhayo East Ward Bukhayo North/Walatsi Ward Bunyala Central Ward Bunyala North Ward Busibwabo Ward Butere Marama North Ward 1 Chuka Magumoni Ward 2 Muthambi Ward Embu Mavuria ward 1 Garissa Abakaile Ward 3 Damajale Ward Fafi Ward Githongo Abothuguchi Central Ward 2 Kiagu Ward Hamisi Gisambai Ward 1 Homa Bay Kagan ward 1 Kajiado Kitengela Ward 2 Oloolua Ward Kakamega Chevaywa Ward 10 Idakho East Ward (2 Separate petitions) Isukha West Ward Khisa Ward Likuyani Ward Mahiakalo Ward Mayoni Ward Muhundu Ward Sango Ward Kakuma Nakalale Ward 1 Kangundo Tala Ward 1 Kapenguria Kapchok Ward 2 Masol Ward Kapsabet Kabwareng Ward 1 Karatina Ruguru Ward 1 Kericho Kapkatet Ward 1 Keroka Kemera Ward 2 Nyansiongo Ward Kerugoya Thiba Ward 1 Kilgoris Angata Barrikoi Ward 3 Kilgoris Central Ward Shangoe Ward Kilifi Dabaso Ward 5 Kilifi Ward Mtepeni Ward Shimo la Tewa Tezo Ward Kisii Bogiakumu Ward 7 Boikanga Ward Gesusu Ward Ibeno Ward Keumbu Ward Kiogoro Ward Masimba Ward Kisumu Central Nyakach Ward 5 East Kano Wawidhi Ward Kolwa East Ward Masogo Nyangoma Ward South West Kisumu Ward Kitale Kaplamai ward 3 Turkwel ward Waitaluk ward Kithimani Ekalala Ward 1 Kitui Kyangwithya Ward 4 Mutha Ward Mutonguni Ward Voo/ Kyamatu Ward Kwale Kinondo Ward 6 Kubo South Ward Pongwe Kikoneni Ward Tiwi Ward Tsimba Golini Ward Vanga Ward Lamu Bahari Ward 1 Lodwar Katilu Ward 5 Lokichar Ward Lokiriama/ Lorengippi Ward Kaaleng/ Kaikor Ward Loima Ward Machakos Lower Kaewa/ Kaani Ward 1 Malindi Ganda Ward 7 Garashi Ward Jilore Ward Kakuyuni Ward Malindi Town Ward Shella Ward (2) Mandera Derkhale Ward 3 Lagsure Ward Township Ward Marimanti Marimanti Ward 1 Migori Kwa Ward 1 Milimani Commercial Courts Eastleigh South Ward 11 Kayole Central Ward Kileleshwa ward Makina Ward Mukuru kwa Njenga Ward Mukuru kwa Reuben ward (2) Nairobi South Sanguili Ward Sitikho Ward South C Ward Mombasa Bofu Ward 3 Mwembe Tayari Ward Tudor Ward Nakuru Soin Ward 1 Narok Mosiro Ward 3 Olpusimoru Suswa ward Nyamira Ekerenyo Ward 2 Magwagwa Ward Nyando West Nyakach Ward 1 Ogembo Law Courts Chitago Borabu Ward 5 Bobasi Chache Ward Bogetenga Ward Moticho Ward Tabaka Ward Tawa Kiteta Ward 1 Thika Mwihoko Ward 1 Tigania Mikinduri Ward 2 Thangatha Ward Voi Chawia Ward 2 Mbololo Ward Wajir Barwaqo ward 4 Elnur/Tula-tula ward Batalu Ward Dadaja Bulla Ward Total 136 Party List Petitions (filed at Magistrates Court) Electoral Area Eldoret Uasin Gishu County 1 Garissa Garissa County 1 Homabay Homabay 1 Kabarnet Baringo County 1 Kakamega Kakamega County 3 Kapsabet Nandi County 1 Kericho Kericho County 2 Kiambu Kiambu County 2 Kimilili Bungoma County 1 Kisii Kisii County 2 Mandera Mandera County 1 Marsabit Gender 1 Meru Meru 1 Migori Migori 1 Milimani Commercial Courts Nairobi County 7 Muranga Marginalised groups 1 Nakuru Nakuru 5 Nanyuki Laikipia 2 Narok Narok County 2 Nyahururu Nyandarua 2 Nyeri Nyeri County 1 Siaya Siaya County 1 Wajir Wajir County 2 Wote Makueni County 1 TOTAL 43

SUMMARY OF PETITIONS