Voting in 19 polling stations was delayed Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions and logistical challenges.

The centres include four in Turkana North, four in Turkana Central, two in Turkana West, Eight in Loima and one in Wajir South.

During a media brief by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson, WafulaChebukati, said three polling stations in Laikipia North were confirmed to have been affected after insecurity hit the area.

Security forces have since restored calm in the area and voting resumed.

Elsewhere, in Kirinyaga County, there was a mix up after ballot papers for Ndia Constituency were delivered to a wrong polling center in Nakuru East Constituency. However the anomaly was corrected immediately by IEBC officials who airlifted the ballot papers the correct polling stations and voting resumed.

Chebukati also during the brief said, “we are aware of reports that the identification took longer than expected while some officers had challenges switching on the KIEMS kits.”

“Where the finger scanner does not work, our clerks are using alphanumeric identification options using ID numbers,” he added.

In isolated cases, IEBC noted that clerks were not completing the validation process of the voters once identified using the KIEMS kits, returning officers in this regard were urged to ensure all agents confirm this process is completed.

Chebukati also confirmed that one of their officers had been fired after he was found to be engaging in malpractice.

The officer from Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi is accused of marking ballot papers using a rejected ballot stamp.

“Ballots cannot be invalid as rejected ballot papers are stamped in the front and not the back,” Chebukati stated.

This was followed by allegations of marked presidential ballot papers in Mariakani Ward in Kilifi County which IEBC confirmed that was untrue.

4,300 Kenyans who are registered as voters in the diaspora started voting across the 10 polling stations as early as 6am Monday morning.

The countries include Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa.

Reporting by Beth Nyagah