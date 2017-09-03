All is well, assures IEBC

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has assured Kenyans that all is well as the country gets ready for a fresh presidential poll within 60 days.

The commissioners have dismissed reports of a crisis following the supreme court ruling nullifying the August 8 presidential election as fake news.

“For the records, we have not had any scuffles or crisis meetings as reported. All is well, save for the fake news” the commission tweeted.

The social media platfroms have been saturated with reports that the commissioners were holded up in a crisis meeting to craft the way forward in light of the Supreme Court ruling that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win.

IEBC is yet to announce the new date for the repeat election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is ready for a repeat election warning that any attempt to sack IEBC officers will be rejected.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has indicated he will be in charge of the repeat election ordered by the Supreme Court despite NASA’s demand that he and CEO Ezra Chiloba resign.

Justice Maraga

The six-judge bench last Friday ruled 4-2 in favour of the petition filed by NASA leader Raila Odinga.

In the petition, Nasa claimed that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favour of Mr Kenyatta, who had won a second term with 54% of the vote.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the presidential election held on August 8 was not conducted in accordance to the constitution and applicable law, rendering the results invalid, null and void,” Chief Justice David Maraga said.

The court did not place any blame on Mr Kenyatta or his party.

The lead counsel for the president, Ahmednassir Abdulahi, told the court that the nullification was a “very political decision” but said they will live with the consequences.

No Kenyan presidential election has ever been nullified and the ruling shocked many.

The ruling is also the first of its kind in Africa.