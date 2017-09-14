Allocate more resources to agriculture Uhuru urges Counties

County governments have been urged to give more attention to policies on agricultural production to boost food security in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the National Government wants to see county governments play a bigger role in agriculture since most of the functions in the sector have been devolved.

Speaking when he officially opened the ASK Show at Kabiru-ini Show Grounds in Nyeri County, President Uhuru Kenyatta said food security remains a priority in Kenya’s development.

He called on county governments to commit more resources towards the revitalization of agriculture in their respective areas noting that this would help boost Kenya’s food security.

He said the county governments should continue to revise and customize the National agricultural related laws and policies to suit the current technological advances and research.

Devolved units were also encouraged to spearhead the establishment of cottage industries and value addition initiatives, noting that this could be attained by involving local private investors as well as international investors and development partners.

He said the National Government targets to increase fish production in the country by 10% annually to achieve a target of 450,000 MT by the year 2030.