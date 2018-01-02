New school year marred by low first day attendance

Public schools opened Tuesday nationally with relatively low school attendance in a number of institutions in Nairobi.

Bookshops, bus stations and uniform shops were centres of activity as parents accompanied their children to shop as they go back to school for first term which has a lot in store for them.

This will be the year when the Ministry of Education Science and Technology will be putting in practice the 2-6-3-3-3 education curriculum which continues to elicit mixed reactions despite Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I’s assurance that the roll-out will be seamless.

A number of pupils however did not report to school because of the on-going confusion in the transport sector, following the ban by the Roads safety Authority NTSA on night travel.

Accompanied by their parents, hand in hand, jovial looking pupils walked into the Moi primary school in Thika bracing the chilly weather condition, heeding the ministry of education’s call to report to school Tuesday.

Similarly parents waiting to be attended to as a section of pupils dusting their classrooms in preparation for lessons.

At Hospital Hill School in Nairobi, lessons kicked off at 8am with the class 8 pupils seemingly energetic for their primary education final year.

Queues of parents would go unnoticed, perhaps waiting to consult on the school requirements and programmes.

Though a number of institutions reported relatively low school attendance, teachers were happy to receive pupils for the first academic term of 2018 after a two and half month holiday.

