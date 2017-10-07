Baringo Governor appeals to nurses to resume duty

Baringo governor Stanley Kipits is appealing to nurses to resume work immediately as the death toll on malaria outbreak in the region hits 20.

Kiptis says that while the county is in dire need of humanitarian assistance, the situation has been compounded by long dry spells, remoteness of the area and insecurity which has driven out Nongovernmental organizations from the area.

After being in limelight on Tuesday following an outbreak of malaria, the death toll in the county has now hit 20. Areas worst affected include Kapau, Patpat, Lowetomoi and Kongor in Tiaty Sub County. A woman who gave birth recently also succumbed this week.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2015, 91 countries and areas had ongoing malaria transmission.

Malaria is preventable and curable, and increased efforts, such as vaccines and drugs, are dramatically reducing the malaria burden in many places.

Following the outbreak in Marsabit and Baringo, samples are still being analyzed at the Kenya Medical Research Institute and will be sent to the Ministry of Health next week.

Governor Kiptis has since appealed for nurses who have been on strike for the last three months to resume work to help mitigate the disease.

Kiptis is calling for humanitarian assistance and urgent intervention from the National government.