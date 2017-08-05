The National Super Alliance (NASA) wound up its campaigns with a final plea to their supporters to turn out in their numbers and vote for the coalition if they are to trounce their opponents in the Tuesday poll.

The NASA team held its final rally Saturday at Uhuru Park in Nairobi pledging change from what it terms as shackles of corruption and tribalism amid claims of a plot to compromise the poll.

In their submissions to their supporters they outlined their vision for the country if elected in the August poll.

They did not shy away from taking a swipe at the government for allegedly failing to tackle the problem of high cost of living and corruption.

The NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga pledged extensive reforms which he believed would rid the country of graft.

He decried what he termed as negative tribalism, which he says was eating into the fabric of Kenya’s unity.

The opposition coalition once again revisited its earlier claims of a plot by government to interfere with the polls urging their supporters to remain vigilant.

Calls for peace also dominated the rally, that attracted hundreds of their supporters.

This is the fourth attempt by NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to get elected into office. His first attempt was in 1997, second attempt was in 2007, and third attempt in 2013.