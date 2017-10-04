Carter Center urges Jubilee, Nasa to cooperate with IEBC

The Carter Center is urging Jubilee and NASA to work with the electoral commission to ensure the fresh presidential poll is held in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement, the Centre is appealing to the Wafula Chebukati led commission to be transparent and involve key players in the planning the fresh presidential election.

The Center, however, warns President Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga to refrain from attacks on the Supreme Court and the IEBC, which it says only serves to undermine the independence of the judiciary and reduce public trust in the IEBC.

“Moving forward, the candidates and their respective supporters should focus on the campaign and discuss the issues that affect the daily lives of all Kenyans and the differences between their policy approaches. The Kenyan people deserve this type of campaign” said the Centre.

The Centre says the IEBC must conduct the repeat poll as per Supreme Court’s ruling, enhance the public trust in the KIEMS system and conduct a nationwide public test of the results transmission system before the fresh election.

The Centre that has spelt out a raft of recommendations says any training of poll staff should incorporate corrective measures based on the court’s ruling so that returning officers are fully aware of their responsibility to follow the electoral law and regulations.

The commission also according to Carter Centre should comply with the court order and ensure that there is a complementary mechanism in place to guarantee a seamless process in case of technology failure.

It further proposes that the IEBC should further ensure that electoral stakeholders are aware of complementary mechanism procedures.

“The IEBC should grant access to its IT system for inspection and audit by independent IT experts and those from political parties, and interested civil society organizations (CSOs) as ordered by the court’ says the Centre.

It adds “IEBC should communicate regularly with the public, providing updates on the electoral planning process and alerting the public to challenges and corrective measures put in place to address them. Political parties should engage constructively with the IEBC to facilitate its work”.

The Centre says it will observe the fresh election including all critical pre and post-election processes as well as voting, counting, and tabulation.

Former US Secretary John Kerry who heads the Centre and was part of the observers during the August 8 nullified presidential poll received a backlash for giving the elections a clean bill of health.