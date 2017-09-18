CBA between doctors union and county govts registered

Doctors have Monday officially registered their Collective Bargaining Agreement deal that was signed in July between the doctors’ union and county governments with the Labour Court in Nairobi.

Addressing the media outside Milimani courts the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), secretary general, Dr Ouma Oluga, said the document now remains a binding document. Oluga said he was happy and grateful for the milestone.

Oluga said that with the document in place, the country should now brace for increased healthcare. Oluga thanked all stakeholders, doctors and the public for their continued support throughout the journey.

The doctors’ union CBA was signed in July to end one of the longest strikes the country has ever witnessed.

Meanwhile, the ongoing crisis facing the health sector is set to deepen after laboratory officers threatened to join nurses and clinical officers in the push for better pay and favorable working conditions.

The laboratories technicians have issued a 7 day ultimatum for the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to review the new job scales failure to which they will suspend their services beginning on Wednesday next week.

“ The new banding and job grading relegates our members hence escalates the disharmony in the sector and it defeats the sole purpose that it intends to serve, consequently, under no circumstances it can be said to reflect the value, will and nature of our job.” Enock Wanyonyi, Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) Secretary General.

The union said it has been presenting petitions and proposal for adjustment on the scaling.

“ It is our reservation that proper communication has not reached the respective officers namely MOH, COG and SRC. This clearly confronts the provisions on public participation as enshrined in our constitution, and therefore we hold position that if our plight is not addressed conclusively through dialogues which we embrace before 25th September, 2017 then we will be forced to withdraw our services without further notice.” He added.

This as their striking clinical counterparts held peaceful demonstrations that kicked off at Uhuru park grounds in Nairobi to the SRC offices in Upperhill.

The striking officers vowed to stay put until their grievances are addressed. The effects of their action continues to be felt across the country with those seeking treatment at the Baringo county referral hospital forced to seek services in private hospitals.

The developments came as the Kenya National Union of Nurses strike entered its 106th day today.

The nurses Monday held a protest march from Uhuru Park to the council of governors offices as they sought have their controversial collective bargaining agreement implemented.