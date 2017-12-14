Chaos as KNUT members demand Sossion’s resignation

The Kenya National Union of Teachers – KNUT- annual delegates’ conference in Mombasa was thrown into disarray after a section of the delegates demanded the immediate resignation of Secretary General Wilson Sossion, who is also a nominated member of parliament.

Police had to intervene to pacify the chaotic scene which degenerated into fist fight. Sossion has snubbed an order by labour cabinet secretary Phyllis Kandie to relinquish his position at the giant teacher’s union and concentrate on his legislative duties.

The 60th Kenya National Union of Teachers annual delegates’ conference in Mombasa like any other previous ADC meetings kicked off calmly Thursday morning.

Some delegates later stormed the meeting while chanting and singing songs denouncing the nominated ODM MP. They were reacting to circular from Labour CS Kandie that directed Sossion and 10 other elected leaders to quit trade unionism owing to their political positions they hold.

The two camps supporting the KNUT boss and those demanding his resignation then turned chairs into weapons with other delegates also resorting to fist fights.

Police had to intervene to calm the situation but not after one person was injured. In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated Wednesday, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie said Sossion and 10 other union officials were in violation of the provisions of the constitution as they were State officers by way of nomination and election to Parliament.

Sossion has however told off the labour cabinet secretary and accused her of interfering with trade union matters.

Knut acting Chairman Wycliffe Omucheni and KUPPET chairman Amboko Milemba among other union leaders who stood in solidarity with Sossion said teachers will not be divided by the government. The union officials said they will challenge the gazette notice at the court of law.