Chebukati suspends IEBC ICT Director, two other officials

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has ordered the suspension of three electoral commission Information Communication and Technology personnel for election malpractice.

Chebukati says ICT Director James Muhati, coordinator Paul Mugo and officer Boniface Wamae were engaged in election malpractice after failing to discharge their constitutional mandates.

In a letter to the commission CEO Ezra Chiloba, Chebukati says the suspension of the three ICT personnel will restore the public’s confidence in IEBC’s ability to prepare and deliver credible polls.

According to Chebukati, Muhati, Mugo and Wamae who were in charge of the commission’s Secure File Transfer Protocol failed to eliminate the risk of external interference with the commission’s systems.

He further says the three failed to assist the commission to successfully discharge its mandate as enshrined in the constitution during the elections.

Should Chiloba implement Chebukati’s directive then this would be the second time Muhati is being suspended from the commission.

Early this year Muhati was sent on compulsory leave after he was accused of sabotage following reports by Chebukati that he was refusing to cooperate in the audit of the commission’s ICT systems

The changes come barely hours before the Supreme Court gives its full judgment on the August 8 presidential election petition.

Supreme Court registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki, today said the full decision quashing the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta would be delivered Wednesday from 10am.

The two judges, Justice Njoki Ndung’u and Jackton Ojwang who dissented will also be expected to detail their reasons for opposing the action.

The judgment follows the petition filed by National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.