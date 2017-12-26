Cholera outbreak claims 5 lives in Busia

Health officials in Busia County are on high alert following an outbreak of cholera that has claimed five lives.

Twenty people are receiving treatment at the Teso North Sub County referral hospital, Kocholya.

The patients who had been exhibiting vomiting and diarrhea symptoms are believed to have contracted the deadly bacterial disease in Uganda before crossing back to the country.

The five who are believed to have contracted the deadly bacterial disease after consuming food at a party engagement in Uganda before crossing back to the country, were complaining of stomach pains exhibiting vomiting and diarrhea symptoms.

According to medical officials in the area, more than 29 people with similar cases had been treated with the outbreak expected to escalate due to deficient sanitation and lack of access to clean drinking water in the area.

Teso North Sub County Public Health Officer Dr. Kelvin Tangara says four cases had tested positive for cholera.