Chronology of school fires in Kenya

The Moi girls’ school fire incident brings to the fore gaps in disaster preparedness in schools and questions of just how ready these institutions are to cope with fire outbreaks.

Saturday morning was indeed a sad day for Kenyans and especially the education sector as yet another school fire left destruction and death.

Seven students perished in the dawn inferno whose cause is still unknown. Moi girls students are the latest victims of such a tragedy with a fire that broke out in wee hours of the morning having claimed seven innocent lives.

10 others are admitted to hospitals in the city, two of them in critical condition.

The Moi girl’s fire is however a stark reminder of similar such tragedies that have visited schools, with the latest being at Infill academy in Komarock in an incident that claimed the life of a five year-old.

In 2012, eight pupils of Asumbi girls boarding primary school were burnt to death in a dormitory fire in controversial circumstances.

They were said to have been locked up in the dormitory when a suspected electrical fault sparked a fire.

There were also complaints by villagers that guards turned away rescuers responding to the girls’ distress call.

July 19 2008, an early morning fire raged through a school dormitory in upper hill secondary school packed with students, killing one of them and injuring a few others.

The students, many of whom found exits blocked, jumped from windows in a desperate attempt to survive.

The Kyanguli tragedy in Machakos March 2001 still remains the worst school fire incident in Kenya’s history.

A fire swept through one of the dormitories claiming the lives 61 boys. During the incident 28 students were admitted to hospital, some in a critical condition with burns covering 60 percent of their bodies.

In 1998 at least 25 female students died in Bombolulu high school, near Mombasa, when their dormitory caught fire.

On the night of May 23, 1999, student arsonists did the unspeakable at the Nyeri High School.

The male students locked their four prefects in the main cubicle in the boys’ dormitory while they slept, doused it with petrol and set it on fire, leaving the four fighting for their lives.

The shocking incident claimed the lives of the four students.

These incidents brought to the fore questions of safety in boarding school in the country.

Only last year there were over 100 arson attacks in schools that paralyzed learning in most public schools.