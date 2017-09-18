CJ appoints Judges to hear Aukot’s case on repeat poll

Chief Justice David Maraga has named Judges to hear a case filed by The Third Alliance presidential candidate, Dr. Ekuru Aukot for his name to be included in the presidential repeat polls.

Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, Daniel ole Keiwua, said Monday that the case will be heard by a three-judge bench.

The directions were issued when Dr Aukot, who took part in the presidential petition filed by NASA leader Raila Odinga, appeared before the registrar.

Representatives of other parties named in the case— President Uhuru Kenyatta, National Super Alliance candidate Raila Odinga, Prof Michael Wainaina, Attorney-General Githu Muigai and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) — also attended the session.

In the petition, Dr Aukot has faulted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission-IEBC-for limiting the number of candidates who will participate in the fresh election to two.

Aukot who took the fourth position in the nullified elections argues that the Supreme Court the August 8th election was invalid, null and Void and therefore a fresh election ought to involve all the eight Presidential candidates.

Dr Aukot argues that he has a direct, legitimate and inalienable constitutional right to participate in the fresh poll and the failure to include him in the ballot is a violation of his rights and those of his supporters.

IEBC relied on the Supreme Court ruling of 2013 that defined the term fresh election as follows.” If the petitioner was only one of the candidates, and who had taken the second position in vote-tally to the President-elect, then the “fresh election” will, in law, be confined to the petitioner and the President-elect”.

All the remaining candidates who did not contest the election of the President-elect, will be assumed to have either conceded defeat, or acquiesced in the results as declared by IEBC; and such candidates may not participate in the “fresh election.”

As this was the situation in this case, if the Court were to invalidate the election of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, only Raila Odinga would participate as a contestant in the “fresh election” against the President-elect and the candidate who received the most votes in the fresh election would be declared elected as President.