Cold weather to end this week

The Kenya Meteorological Services has said the prevailing cold spell is expected to end by mid-September.

According to the Head of Forecasting at the department Samuel Mwangi, warmer temperatures will be experienced beginning next week.

“Giving way to warmer and eventually relatively hot days before the short rains season begins in the second week of October,” said Mwangi.

In a statement, the Weatherman said September is usually a transition from cold to warm season, however, the cold spell has been sustained owing to stable air in the morning mainly over the highland regions.

“This cold spell is associated with the stable air in the morning over the highland area that leads to development of low level clouds,” he said and added, “the low lying clouds inhibits sunshine rays heating the ground, and therefore giving us cold temperatures most of the morning.”

He noted that the afternoon gets warm when moist air from the Lake Victoria Basin displaces the cold air that mostly sees the afternoons get warmer temperatures. This also occasionally results in rainfall in the afternoon.

The cold season started in June and peaked in July and much of August when some regions including Nyahururu, experienced extremely cold temperatures that at times resulted into fog.

The cold season has been prolonged into September, which is normally warm especially in the highland East of the Rift Valley and its environs including Nairobi. “The rest of the country is warm as expected in September.”

In the seven days forecast ending Tuesday next week, The Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley including the counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Transnzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia are expected to experience mainly sunny intervals in the morning throughout the forecast period.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected over several places for much of the forecast period except for Wednesday and Sunday when they may be over few places.

The Northwestern counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu are expected to experience sunny intervals throughout the day for much of the forecast period.

There is however a possibility of morning rains occurring over few places on Friday and Saturday while afternoon showers may occur over few places on Friday; Central Highlands including, Nairobi area including the counties of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka are expected to experience cloudy mornings giving way to sunny intervals for the rest of the day for much of the forecast period.

However, afternoon showers may occur over few places on Tuesday and Saturday; Northeastern including the counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo are expected to experience sunny intervals the whole day throughout the forecast period; Southeastern including the counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta)are expected to experience mainly sunny intervals the whole day throughout the forecast period;

The Coastal Strip including the counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale)are expected to experience mainly sunny intervals the entire day for much of the forecast period. Morning showers over few places may however be experienced on Wednesday and Friday.