Cold weather to end this week

Written By: Judith Akolo
In early July, parts of Nyahururu in Central Kenya experienced snowfalls

The Kenya Meteorological Services has said the prevailing cold spell is expected to end by mid-September.

According to the Head of Forecasting at the department Samuel Mwangi, warmer temperatures will be experienced beginning next week.

“Giving way to warmer and eventually relatively hot days before the short rains season begins in the second week of October,” said Mwangi.

In a statement, the Weatherman said September is usually a transition from cold to warm season, however, the cold spell has been sustained owing to stable air in the morning mainly over the highland regions.

“This cold spell is associated with the stable air in the morning over the highland area that leads to development of low level clouds,” he said and added, “the low lying clouds inhibits sunshine rays heating the ground, and therefore giving us cold temperatures most of the morning.”

He noted that the afternoon gets warm when moist air from the Lake Victoria Basin displaces the cold air that mostly sees the afternoons get warmer temperatures. This also occasionally results in rainfall in the afternoon.

The cold season started in June and peaked in July and much of August when some regions including Nyahururu, experienced extremely cold temperatures that at times resulted into fog.

The cold season has been prolonged into September, which is normally warm especially in the highland East of the Rift Valley and its environs including Nairobi. “The rest of the country is warm as expected in September.”

In the seven days forecast ending Tuesday next week, The  Lake  Victoria  Basin,  Highlands  West  of  the  Rift  Valley,  Central  and  South  Rift  Valley including the counties  of  Siaya, Kisumu,  Homabay,  Migori,  Kisii,  Nyamira,  Transnzoia,  Baringo,  Uasin Gishu,  Elgeyo-Marakwet,  Nandi,  Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok,  Kajiado,  Kericho,  Bomet,  Kakamega,  Vihiga,  Bungoma  and  Busia are  expected  to  experience mainly  sunny  intervals  in  the  morning  throughout  the  forecast  period.

Showers  and  thunderstorms  are  expected  over  several  places for  much  of  the forecast period except for Wednesday and Sunday when they may be over few places.

The Northwestern counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu are expected to  experience sunny intervals throughout the day for much of the forecast period.

There is however a possibility of morning rains occurring over few places on Friday and Saturday while afternoon showers may occur over few places on Friday; Central  Highlands  including,  Nairobi  area including the counties  of  Nairobi,  Nyandarua,  Nyeri,  Kirinyaga,  Murang’a,  Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka are expected to experience cloudy mornings giving way to sunny intervals for the rest of the day for much of the forecast period.

However, afternoon showers may occur over few places on Tuesday and Saturday; Northeastern including the counties  of  Marsabit,  Mandera,  Wajir,  Garissa  and  Isiolo are  expected  to  experience sunny intervals the whole day throughout the forecast period; Southeastern including the counties  of  Kitui,  Makueni,  Machakos  and  Taita Taveta)are  expected  to  experience mainly sunny intervals the whole day throughout the forecast period;

The  Coastal  Strip including the counties  of  Mombasa,  Tana  River,  Kilifi,  Lamu  and  Kwale)are  expected  to  experience mainly sunny intervals the entire day for much of the forecast period. Morning showers over few places may however be experienced on Wednesday and Friday.

