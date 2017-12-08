Controversy surrounds the shooting to death of a middle aged man believed to be a suspected terrorist in Likoni area of Mombasa County.

While a section of media reports indicate he was gunned down by security forces, the police in Mombasa have dismissed the reports claiming he was not on their list of wanted terrorists.

At dawn on Friday Ali Hamisi Mtsomo was allegedly shot dead by officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Mkunazini area of Likoni in Mombasa County.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the 30 year old attacked the officers with a sword and managed to snatch a firearm from one of them before he was neutralized.

It is alleged he had recently returned home after spending three years in Somalia and was being sought for facilitating recruitment of youths for the Al Shabaab.

While some sources indicate he was on the police terror suspects list, Mombasa County Commandant Johnston Ipara has dismissed the reports claiming Ali was not in their radar.

Addressing the press in his office in Mombasa, Ipara claimed the deceased was shot by unknown gunmen, but acknowledged that he had returned to the country a fortnight ago.

In August this year, detectives said they were pursuing three terrorism suspects in Mombasa.

At the time, Coast Police boss Larry Kieng revealed that the suspects were planning a major terror attack in Mombasa, which had been thwarted by police.