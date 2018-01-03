Court dismisses petition against Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o

There was ululation at the High Court in Kisumu as justice David Majanja dismissed a petition by former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma challenging the election of Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o.

High Court Judge Justice David Majanja ruled that Ranguma did not prove that the elections were interfered with.

Ranguma was slapped with Sh2.5 million bills of costs.

Justice Majanja said his ruling was based on the four main points of the petition: accuracy of relay and transmission of results, improper vote counting and tabulation of results, lack of operational transparency and lack of impartiality and neutrality by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Judge also stressed that any evidence outside the four points had been dismissed due to the fact that the petition was anchored on the same and nothing else.

Justice described the allegations in the former governor’s petition as vague, embarrassing and stating that there was no proof of interference with the electoral process.

“The allegations made by the petitioner are vague and embarrassing. Such vagueness is not cured by stating in the petition that the grounds, information and evidence are detailed in the supporting affidavits,” said Justice Majanja.

Ranguma had filed the case alleging that there was massive electoral malpractices committed by the IEBC and Prof Nyong’o to alter the final results.

According to the results declared by IEBC Prof Nyong’o garnered 227,127 votes, Ranguma got 156,963 votes.

Ranguma insisted that the polls were not free, fair, credible and transparent, further claiming there was tampering with ballot boxes, that his agents were kicked out of polling stations and that some Forms 37A were not signed by the presiding officers of various polling stations.

The former governor claimed the electoral process was adulterated to favour Prof Nyong’o.

Justice Majanja found there was no evidence of unofficial ballot papers counted in favour of Prof Nyong’o.

Senior counsel James Orengo, who is also Siaya Senator, represented Prof. Nyong’o while Counsel Richard Onsongo was for Ranguma

In a short interview with Ranguma soon after the ruling, the immediate former governor indicated that he was going to appeal against the ruling since he was not satisfied with the outcome of the case.

