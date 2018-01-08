Court opens inquest into baby Samantha Pendo’s death

A public inquest seeking to establish the killers of baby Samantha Pendo will now begin with a court mention on February 16 this year.

A file was Monday opened at the Kisumu Magistrate’s Court as ordered by the immediate former Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko.

The baby’s parents and other civilians, including neighbours are set to testify in a case seeking to establish her killers.

Tobiko had directed that the senior officers in command during the murder face disciplinary action and further ordered for compensation of the bereaved family for emotional and physical torture experienced during and after the attack.

The inquest was directed by the office of the DPP after investigations by police failed to bear fruits.

A report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) also indicated that it was difficult to identify the killers following blanket accusation of the police.

Baby Pendo died in August last year after she was reportedly clobbered on the head by police in her parents’ house.

Police were quelling chaos that rocked Kisumu County after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the presidential election.