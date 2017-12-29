Court to rule on petition against Nyong’o next week

The High court in Kisumu will on Wednesday January 3, 2017 rule on a petition challenging the election of Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o in the August 8th general election.

Nyongo’s rival and former Governor Jack Ranguma filed the petition accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC of declaring Nyong’o the winner of the gubernatorial race using fraudulent results.

The Deputy registrar of the High Court has notified parties in the petition where former Governor Jack Ranguma has sued the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and Prof Nyong’o that Judge David Majanja will deliver the ruling on Wednesday morning.

Ranguma has accused the electoral body and Nyongo of conspiring to rob him of his victory in the elections. The former Governor who ran on an independent ticket after losing to Nyong’o in the ODM primaries has further accused IEBC officials of refusing to allow his agents to inspect ballot papers and ascertain if they were the original materials.

At the same time they claim that Governor Nyong’o had hatched a plot roping in security operatives in the county to steal his votes. But Nyong’o through his lawyers James Orengo and Anthony Oluoch argues his win is genuine calling on the high court to dismiss the petition and uphold his victory.