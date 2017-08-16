CS Matiangi halts action on NGOs, orders compliance probe

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has ordered the suspension for three months any action initiated by the Non-Governmental Coordination Board against two human rights lobbies pending a probe into compliance concerns.

In a statement, Matiang’i says he has written to the Executive Director of the Board Fazul Mohammed putting off further action against the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) for 90 days.

The suspension will allow a committee to look into compliance concerns by the two lobby groups.

Elsewhere, the Law Society of Kenya has termed as illegal the move by the Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board to cancel licenses of the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the African Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG).

According to LSK President Isaac Okero, the move without following the due process cannot be enforced.

In a statement, Okero points out that the NGO Coordination Board did not give the two organizations a 14-day notice thus making the pronouncement ineffective, as it has no force of law.

He further indicates that the board has no authority over AfriCOG and cannot direct it or its directors on any matter.

Okero says AfriCOG which is self-described as an independent non-profit organization, is registered as a company limited by guarantee under the companies Act (CAP 406.

He also described as worthless the advice the executive director of the board Fazul Mohammed gave to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Central Bank of Kenya saying he has no authority to do so.

By Samuel Musita