CS Matiang’i says peaceful protests and picketing protected by law

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has dismissed allegation that security forces are using live ammunition in quelling violence.

Matiang’i while addressing the press Saturday maintained that so far he has had no reports of any violent outbreaks and that police are using reasonable force on a few people who are out to disturb the peace.

He singled out people who loot, break into people’s homes, burn buses as not peaceful protesters and will be dealt with accordingly.

“There has been an increase in a number of false and inflammatory messages being spread on social media platforms, we have laws that govern against abuse of social media and government will not hesitate to take action against culprits,” he said.

The CS said picketing is allowed as long as the participants maintain peace.

Elsewhere, Election Observation Group (ELOG) observers have overally rated this year’s election as free, fair and credible.

They said from the slightly over 1600 polling stations they sampled their results from forms 34 As across the 47 counties, there are little or no differences at all on the presidential poll with those declared by IEBC.

The observers led by chair Regina Apondi however said there are challenges which needs to be addressed in the next poll and this includes voter education which in their findings was not properly and effectively carried out.

The observers said theirs was mainly to observe the process which they did and rated the exercise credible

By Lola Nanjala

Tell Us What You Think