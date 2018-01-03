Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has moved in to allay fears surrounding the implementation of the new curriculum that has been rolled out.

The CS dismissed reports that the implementation of the curriculum was hanging on the balance emphasizing that everything was going as planned.

Speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, flanked by a number of education stakeholders among them Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion who has been critical of the curriculum, Matiang’i maintained that the process of implementing the curriculum was all inclusive.

The consultative process was patiently and gradually undertaken to ensure that no one is left out.

The new curriculum which is being implemented from nursery to class three has received sharp criticism from a section of education stakeholders-including the teachers union KNUT which is accusing the government of failing to consult widely before rolling it out.

The 8.4.4 curriculum according to Matang’i will be completely phased out in 2027.

On Tuesday, the roll out was off to a slow start with teachers in some regions saying the government is yet to release learning materials as promised.

In a spot check conducted by Channel One in a section of public schools in Nairobi and Mombasa failed to counties where teachers expressed frustration at the delay which they say may derail implementation.

This is year the government plans to implement a raft of reforms in the education sector aimed at streamlining the learning system in the country.

Key among the reforms is the roll out of the new curriculum that will see the phasing out of the 8-4-4 system that has served the country for about 3 decades to be replaced by the 2-6-3-3-3 system.

In Mombasa County teachers are awaiting communication from the ministry of education on when to start teaching the new syllabus.

In Burhaniya Primary School teachers trained to tutor pupils for grade 1 and grade 2 say they are ready to begin if given the go ahead.

KBC Channel One established that most public schools in Mombasa County had not received books for the new curriculum as was promised by the ministry of education.

At hospital Hill primary in Nairobi County teachers expressed confidence in their capability to guide pupils through the new system and will involve parents in the whole process.

The new system of education places emphasis on continuous assessment tests (CATs) over one-off examinations that were the hall mark of the 8-4-4 system.

It also replaces the current Standard One to Form Four with grade 1 to grade 12.