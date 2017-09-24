The Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate election offenses committed by electoral commission officials during last month’s elections.

The DPP has further directed them to investigate NASA co-principal, Musalia Mudavadi and Siaya county senator, James Orengo for the alleged unlawful access to IEBC servers.

The DPP said he was petitioned to probe the IEBC officials by civil society group, Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu, while the probe on the Opposition officials was prompted by a request by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju.

Tobiko now wants the investigations conducted within 21 days and the file sent to him for perusal and appropriate directions.

“I write therefore to direct and require you to, undertake jointly thorough, comprehensive and expeditious investigations into the irregularities and illegalities found by the Supreme Court to have been committed by the IEBC in relations to the presidential elections with a view of establishing whether electoral and or other criminal offenses may have been committed by the IEBC officials,” he said.

The country is scheduled to hold a repeat presidential election on October 26 as ordered by the Supreme Court that ruled that the previous election held on August 8 was null and void.

The Directive came a day after the Attorney General assured that Kenya will not face a constitutional or political crisis even if a planned re-run of its presidential election, now set for Oct. 26, is delayed beyond the end of October.

“The government now in office legitimately remains in office by full force of the constitution until the fresh election is complete and the new leader sworn in”, Githu Muigai, the attorney general, told a news conference.

“(Any delay in poll) does not delegitimise the constitutional order of the day… There is absolutely no chance of a crisis around the date because the election did take place and… we are again inside the election cycle,” he added.

The Supreme Court this month annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August 8 election win, citing irregularities.

Kenyatta is expected to face off again with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Odinga’s lead lawyer in a petition that led to the invalidation of Kenyatta’s re-election, James Orengo, said on Wednesday that if the election were not held by the end of October, Kenyatta’s term in office would cease, thrusting the country into a deep constitutional crisis.