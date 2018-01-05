Tobiko resigns as DPP, nominated to Cabinet

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko has resigned.

Speaking during a nation address Friday, President Kenyatta said he had accepted the DPP’s resignation and he had forwarded his name to parliament to be nominated as part of his new cabinet.

Others who have been nominated to the Cabinet subject to vetting and approval by Parliament are former Turkana Senator John Munyes and former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani.

President Kenyatta also retained six cabinet ministers who served in Cabinet through his first term.

Those retained are Henry Rotich (National Treasury), James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure) Fred Matiang’i, (Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, and acting Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Education), Charles Keter (Energy) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

Also retained were Joseph Kinyua, who remains Head of the Public Service, and Nzioka Waita, who was appointed Chief of Staff and Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit. Wanyama Musiambo, the former regional coordinator for the Rift Valley, has been appointed Deputy Head of Public Service.

At State House, Kinuthia Mbugua, former governor of Nakuru, has been appointed as the Comptroller, while the former comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa has been appointed Kenya’s ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The President also announced changes in the National Police Service. Edward Mbugua is now the acting Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service; Noor Yarao Gabao acting Inspector General, Administration Police; and George Kinoti Maingi acting Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The President redeployed to the Public Service Commission Kitili Mboya, Samuel Arachi — who served as Deputy Inspector General of Police — and Ndegwa Muhoro, who served as Director of Criminal investigation.

President Kenyatta is expected to name the rest of his new Cabinet in due course.