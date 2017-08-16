EACC pursuing State officers accused of corruption

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is still pursuing state officers accused of corruption while in office for prosecution.

Speaking Wednesday during a press briefing, EACC Chairman, Bishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala said politicians especially governors who lost the election or were re-elected will be held accountable for their deeds.

EACC is warning that anyone accused of corruption will not be let off the hook.

All Governors will be required to sign and commit to leadership and integrity codes as they take oath of office beginning Thursday.

As an observer during the just concluded general election, Wabukala said the commission concluded that the elections were credible in majority of the polling stations countrywide.

He, however, said the commission noted a total of 26 cases of alleged voter bribery and misuse of public resources in some polling centres.

The EACC boss added that the commission has deployed its staff to facilitate and witness the signing of Leadership and Integrity Codes by State Officers when taking Oath of Office which commences Thursday in all the 47 counties.

He further said the commission will also partner with the Council of Governors during the induction programme for governors and deputy governors next month.

The newly elected 47 governors will be sworn into office beginning Thursday until next week Thursday 24th August.

According to a proposal by the Devolution Ministry, Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua and Ali Roba of Mandera will be the first to be sworn-in, followed on Friday by Onesmus Njuki(Tharaka-Nithi), Martin Wambora(Embu), Mwangi Wa Iria(Murang’a), Joseph ole Lenku(Kajiado), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Paul Chepkwony(Kericho).

Some counties have set aside huge budgetary allocations for the swearing in ceremony.

Already, Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Mbuvi Sonko, his Kitui counterpart Charity Ngilu and Busia’s Sospeter Ojaamong have rejected funds that were set aside for their swearing in, saying the money should be put to other uses that are beneficial to the public.

Nairobi, Kitui and Busia Counties had set aside Ksh 25 million, 6 million and 10 million respectively for the ceremonies.

While releasing the searing in schedule for governors Tuesday, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said each county would determine its budget for the ceremony.

The CS warned outgoing county bosses facing queries on accountability that they were not off the hook yet, as they will s be required to appear before parliamentary audit committees.