Education sector continues to draw criticism following reforms

The sweeping reforms in the education sector continue to draw criticism as a section of stakeholders oppose the changes.

In Nakuru, Kiambu and Kitui Counties parents and leaders are opposing mass transfers of school heads while in Migori, the county leadership is faulting acting Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i for setting in motion implementation of a new curriculum without all-inclusive consultations .

Parents of Moi Primary School in Nakuru held protests on Monday over the transfer of their head teacher Charles Njoroge.

They claim Njoroge has steered the institution in the right direction and moving him is not in good faith.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) officials in Nakuru County led by Executive Secretary Muigai Muhia however says the protests are politically engineered.

Similar protests played out in Githunguri in Kiambu County with parents taking to the streets to protest the transfer of the principal of St Joseph Boys’ High to Kaheti boys in Mukurwe-ini Nyeri County.

Other than the mass transfer of school heads the ministry of education is also being faulted for developing and rolling out the new curriculum without involving county governments.

Migori County Governor Zachary Obado speaking while launching a scholarship program for more than 200 KCPE students regretted that the country is phasing out the 8.4.4 system to be replaced by 2.6.3.3.3 without input from the devolved units.

In Kitui County Deputy Governor Gideon Nzau and Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi called on the national government to clarify the implementation of the free secondary education as promised during pre-election campaigns saying many parents and guardians are confused about it.

