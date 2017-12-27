Elephant tramples Laikipia rancher to death

The Director of Suiyan Ranch in Laikipia County Gilfred Powys was Wednesday afternoon trampled to death by an elephant.

Senior Kenya Wildlife Service Warden in charge of Laikipia County Richard Chepkwony has confirmed the death of the rancher saying it occurred near a watering point at around 1.30pm.

Chepkwony who spoke on phone said that he talked with the manager of the neighbouring Mugie Ranch Josh Perrett and confirmed the unfortunate event.

Laikipia County Police Commander Simon Kipkeu also confirmed the incident saying that he had received the news from his officers on the ground but was waiting for an elaborate report.

Powys had left his car at a distance and was walking toward the dam which is the watering point for the wild animals.

One of the elephants charged and trampled him to death according to Kipkeu as he promised to give more details later.

The manager of Suiyan Ranch Archie Vorsproy declined to discuss the incident.

“I am not ready to speak to any media at this point said as he disconnected the phone conversation” he said.

Laikipia County has in the recent years been entangled in land controversies, some of which have resulted in fatalities.