Embakasi East MP Babu Owino denies fresh charges

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has denied two charges of grievous harm and use of force during elections after he was arraigned at Kibera Court Thursday morning.

Babu appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani, charged with inflicting physical injury to one Joshua Otieno Obiende on 8th of August at Soweto Social hall in a bid to refrain him from voting.

The prosecution wants Babu denied bail saying the charges are serious and the accused has a record of skipping court.

The charges come barely a day after Babu was arraigned in court for incitement, use of abusive language and subversion of justice following remarks he made in a campaign trail.

And while Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi released him on bail Wednesday, Babu was immediately re-arrested on fresh charges.

His lawyer Atiende Amollo is now accusing the state of harassing Babu saying his arrest yesterday was well choreographed.

They have accused the police of assaulting the accused and urged the court to release him on free bail.

They say there is an election petition challenging Babu’s win in Embaksi East, and locking him up would jeopardize his chances to defend himself.