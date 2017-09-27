Embakasi East MP Babu Owino re-arrested

Embakasi East lawmaker Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has been re-arrested on allegations of tweets he has been posting on social media only moments after he was released on a half a million shillings cash bail.

Owino on Tuesday spent a second night in police custody after the prosecution opposed his bail application.

On Wednesday, he appeared before chief magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi where he denied 3 counts of subversion, use of abusive language and incitement to violence.

While recognizing Owino as a member of parliament Andayi was categorical that the current venom being spewed on social media platforms and political gatherings is dangerous to the fabric of the country.

The prosecution had opposed his release on bail saying the offence would attract serious penalties but the defense was quick to dismiss the prosecution.

Meanwhile, Embu governor Martin Wambora, Lenny Kivuti and the electoral body IEBC have entered into a seven point consent before the court, over preservation of KIEMS kits and all other election materials used in Embu County during the August 8 polls.

The parties which appeared before Justice William Musyoka agreed that the kiems kits for the gubernatorial elections for Embu county be kept in Manyatta, Mbeere South, Mbeere North and Runyenjes constituencies and be released to IEBC for the purpose of the fresh election