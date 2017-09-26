Babu Owino charged with subversion, incitement to violence

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was Tuesday morning arraigned at Milimani law courts facing three counts of incitement to violence, use of abusive language and subversion of the law.

The youthful vibrant MP however denied the charges when he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

He was represented by his legal team of four led by Senior Counsel James Orengo.

His release on bail would later become a subject of heated debate between his defense and the prosecution that argued his release may spur protests similar to those witnessed in parts of Kiambu Monday, and equally interfere with the ongoing investigations.

According to the commission, in the last two months alone, a total of 273 people have been arrested and charged over hate speech related remarks, among them senior politicians.

The state counsel led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecution(DPP), Nicholas Mutuku, has opposed Babu’s release on cash bail, saying the Embakasi East MP has previously been charged three times in a span of 17 months and, therefore, does not deserved to be released on bond.

The charge sheet stated that the MP uttered words meant to excite disaffection against the presidency.

Owino spent the night in police custody in relation to the abusive remarks on the President.

He is alleged to have made the remarks while addressing rallies in Kawangware. Officers at the DCI headquarters are studying the clip that captured the said utterances for possible action.

Later in a social media message Owino said he has nothing to apologise adding that he had not named any person.

Babu was arraigned in court at a time the National Cohesion and Integration Commission is expressing concern over increasing cases of hate speech.