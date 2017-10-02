Envoys threaten to impose travel ban on Kenyan politicians

Foreign diplomats are now threatening to issue sanctions and travel bans against politicians fueling ethnic hate.

The over 10 envoys led by US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Codec are calling for sobriety as the country gears for the October 26th repeat elections.

The envoys who Monday met Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) top leadership over the October 26th presidential election are also questioning the rationale by parliament to amend the electoral laws days to the repeat presidential polls.

They said the timing of the amendments might interfere with the smooth preparation of the polls.

This latest development comes as the opposition NASA insists that at least 11 of its conditions must be addressed by the IEBC before the repeat polls.

Among the conditions is the removal of IEBC’s Ezra Chiloba and other 11 top officials.

Jubilee is on the other hand pushing for the change of the electoral laws before the repeat presidential election, a move that the envoys terms as is ill informed.

Meanwhile, a court injunction has been issued to bar the Presidential Delivery Unit -PDU from publishing any advertisements on achievements of the Government of Kenya pending the determination of a case.

A lobby group moved to court seeking information on how much the state spent on the same in the run up to the August 8th polls.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the order on Monday when the matter filed in his court by Katiba Institute came up for directions.

The judge stopped PDU from publishing the advertisements christened GOK-Delivers in electronic, print and on billboards until November 11th when the case will be heard inter-parties.

PDU has not responded to the case but has been granted seven days to file its response.

In the suit, the rights body says it needs the information to know whether it was necessary to spend public funds on government advertisements.

Katiba Institute argues that the information sought is also meant to establish the extent of violation of the electoral law by the PDU during the campaign period.

The petitioner wants to know how many advertisements the PDU published and in what media houses on grounds that it has right to access of information.