Experts call for collaboration in fight against malaria

Stakeholders in the fight against malaria have been challenged to enhance collaborative research in an effort to eradicate the killer disease from Africa which bares approximately 91% of the global malaria burden.

Speaking during the launch of a malaria field station in Moshi, Tanzania Head of Malaria Elimination Program Dr Abdullah Ali emphasized the importance of understanding wild mosquito behavioral trends to guide public policies aimed at combating the disease.

Malaria remains a public health challenge in Kenya with over 28 million persons at risk of infection with resultant complications proving a huge burden at community level and overall economic growth of the country.

It is no wonder that governments within the east Africa regional bloc have prioritized malaria control in the health sector.

Dr Abdullah Ali said there is need for collaborative approaches in the fight against malaria among the east African states.

He however added that countries in east Africa were reporting remarkably low malaria incidences thanking the continuous collaborative tracking documentation and treatment of malaria movement and occurrences within the region.

He emphasized the importance of understanding wild mosquito population’s behavioral trends to guide public policy in fighting the killer disease.

The station has been put up by Africa Technical Research Centre, a joint Venture between a Japanese multinational Sumitomo Chemical Company and Arusha based, A-Z textile Mills and will help test the efficacy of some of the innovative tools developed to combat malaria.

The twelve experimental huts and laboratory have been put up at a cost of 22.5 million shillings and are designed to attract and trap wild mosquito populations.