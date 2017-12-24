Family of 5 perish in inferno

A village in Kamgudho, Uriri Sub County has been thrown into mourning following the death of five family members in a fire incident.

The five who perished in the Saturday night inferno include a mother, father and three children.

Police have launched investigations into the cause of the fire amid fears it could have been an arson attack that took place at the homestead of the late Daniel Osuju Ochuodho in Kamgudho village.

Family and friends trying to come to terms with what could have caused the deadly inferno that wiped out an entire family.

The late Ochuodho, his wife Lencer Aoko and their three children were killed by the deadly flames on Saturday night.

Area chief Samuel Onjiko says the father and the three children died on the spot while the mother succumbed on Sunday morning at St. Joseph Omboo hospital while undergoing treatment.

The fire is said to have started at midnight when they were sleeping.

Uriri AP commandant Michael Ojwang says they have launched investigations into the cause of the fire.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Rapcom Hospital mortuary and St .Jospeh Omboo mission Hospital as burial plans begin.

Police appealed for calm even as they cautioned against speculation on the cause of the fire amid claims the fire was an arson attack.