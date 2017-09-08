Fire destroys Homa Bay County offices

Police have launched investigations into the fire incident that destroyed property of unknown value at the Homa Bay county offices early Friday.

The fire comes just three days after officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission raided the county government offices of the County boss Cyprian Awiti to investigate misappropriation of 5 billion shillings.

At least one person was arrested at the scene with burns and petrol that is believed to have been used to used to raze the building.

The office of procurement and finance were the most affected with crucial documents being reduced to ashes.

However, reports indicate that the anti-graft officials who are investigating the loss of 5 billion shillings at the county managed to take documents and electronics.

According to the County Police Commander Marius Tum the arsonist is believed to be from another county with investigations launched to arrest other suspects.

The offices of Governor Cyprian Awiti and Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata were not affected by the fire. The Deputy Governor, who visited the scene a few hours after the inferno, said property worth millions of shillings was destroyed.

The county’s fire department, which was allocated about 4 million shillings for the purchase of firefighting equipment, did not respond.